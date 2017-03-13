Coroner’s Investigators To Scour Sherman Oaks Hills Where Human Skull Was Found

SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA.com) — The coroner’s office has taken possession of a human skull that turned up on a steep hillside following a brush fire, authorities said Monday.
Coroner’s Lt. Larry Dietz said investigators have yet to determine gender, age or time of death. But investigators will return to the scorched hillsides just below Mulholland Drive at Beverly Glen Boulevard where the skull was found to look for more body parts.
Firefighters, police and a representative from the coroner’s office were at the scene in the 3500 block of North Coy Drive at midday Sunday, figuring out how to properly investigate what may be a crime scene on a steep embankment, said LAPD Officer Mike Lopez.
The brush fire consumed about three acres of medium to heavy, green brush. It was reported at about 3:40 p.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of North Coy Drive.
