Closing Arguments To Begin In Baca Retrial

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Closing arguments will begin Monday in the federal obstruction of justice retrial of former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca.
Baca, who ran the nation’s largest sheriff’s department for more than 15 years, faces charges of conspiracy, obstruction of justice and making false statements.
If convicted as charged, he could be sentenced to a prison term of several years.
The retired lawman was tried in December 2016 on the first two counts. Prosecutors had planned a second trial on the lying count.
A mistrial was declared after jurors deadlocked 11-1 in favor of acquitting Baca.
The charges partly stem from a 2011 incident in which two sheriff’s investigators confronted an FBI agent in the driveway leading into her apartment and falsely told her they were in the process of obtaining a warrant for her arrest.
Baca denies having advance knowledge of the illegal attempt to intimidate her.
The jury, made up of eight men and four women with four others serving as alternates, is expected to begin deliberations at 8 a.m. in downtown Los Angeles immediately after closing arguments.
