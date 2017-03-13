Burglars Target 94-Year-Old Woman In Westlake District 4 Times In 8 Days

WESTLAKE DISTRICT (CBSLA.com) — Burglars targeted a 94-year-old woman four times in eight days at her in Westlake District home, a couple miles west of Downtown Los Angeles.
The first three break-ins happened within a five-day period in early January when Marjorie Romer was home all those times. The thieves stole her money and jewelry.
“You can’t believe to have every other day have a robbery,” she said.
During the fourth time, she confronted the burglar even though she knew it was dangerous to do so. “He just kept walking out the door, and he left. He didn’t say goodbye. He just wanted to get out,” Romer recalled.
When asked if she was scared, Romer said she didn’t know but “just was so bewildered by how he got in.”
Romer said she missed the days in the 1930s when she and her friends were able to roam the streets without worrying about their safety. “Our parents didn’t worry about us. We were good children,” she reminisced.
Since the break-ins, Romer has had numerous security cameras installed inside and outside her house, changed her locks and added lights. Her neighbor are now keeping a close eye on her.