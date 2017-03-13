Best Activities This Week In Orange County – March 13

It’s officially the last week of winter and how better to celebrate than with some colorful shows, artwork and food? At the beginning of the week, you’ll have a chance to learn about the importance of staying active, sample some tastes of Louisiana and enjoy a fun, family-friendly show at the famous Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Later in the week, catch the Orange County Museum of Art’s pop art exhibit or celebrate St. Patty’s Day at Pretend City. Once the weekend rolls around, it’s time to enjoy nature with a floral arranging workshop or a survival game show.

Monday, March 13



Staying Active and Preventing Injuries

Hoag Hospital Irvine

16200 Sand Canyon Avenue

Irvine, CA 92618

(844) 890-8448

This hour-long lecture, held in a classroom at Hoag Hospital's Irvine campus, will be beneficial to those of all ages. The free event will provide tips and tricks to staying healthy and maintaining an active lifestyle while also preventing yourself from getting injured. Dr. David W. Kruse will lead the lecture, which is based on his experience as a board certified sports medicine doctor. The talk is part of a series of orthopedic community education classes, which assist locals in medical issues ranging from infant CPR and caring for babies to food allergies and the importance of walking. The lecture will run from 6 to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 14



Taste of Louisiana

Bluewater Grill

630 Lido Park Drive

Newport Beach, CA 92663

(949) 675-3474

Bluewater Grill continues their Second Tuesday Monthly Tasting series with Taste of Louisiana, a Mardi Gras-inspired meal that features some of Louisiana's finest fare. Food presented will include gumbo, oysters and crabcakes, influenced by the local California style of cuisine. The restaurant's bartender will get in on the tasting experience as well, featuring the New Orleans Fizz, a cocktail crafted in the 1800s that is known for its intense hand-shaking and the resulting fizz. Although the tasting is one night only, the items can all be ordered off the menu for the duration of the month.

Wednesday, March 15



“Whipped Cream”

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

600 Town Center Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 556-2787

American Ballet Theatre presents their latest show, making its world premiere at Segerstrom Center—"Whipped Cream." This whimsical show is full of fun for the whole family. Artist in Residence Alexei Ratmansky partners with Mark Ryden to create a show filled with appealing characters and plenty of sweet dancing treats. With music by Richard Strauss and the Pacific Symphony, "Whipped Cream" tells the story of a boy who eats too many pastries and his subsequent dream. Characters like Princess Praline, Prince Coffee and marching marzipan come together each night, entertaining those of all ages. An hour before the show, ballet historian and author Elizabeth Kaye will speak on the orchestra terrace each night.

Thursday, March 16



Pop Art Design

Orange County Museum of Art

850 San Clemente Drive

Newport Beach, CA 92660

(949) 759-1122

With less than three weeks left to enjoy this enthralling exhibit, it's time to head over to OCMA to check out Pop Art Design. The exhibition reveals pieces of two important movements–art and design—while examining how they've shaped society in modern times and throughout history. Pop Art was an influential art form in the 1940s that intertwined with design, coming together to represent the emerging culture of consumerism. Artists on display in the exhibit include Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein while designers include Charles Eames, George Nelson and Ettore Sottsass. The showcase will run through April 2.

Friday, March 17



Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

Pretend City

29 Hubble

Irvine, CA 92618

(949) 428-3900

While the bars will be filled with green top hats and dyed beer this Friday, make it a family affair with a trip to Pretend City. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., kids can participate in a variety of activities in honor of this special Irish day. A rainbow treasure hunt will allow kids to find the missing pot of gold at the end of the rainbow through a color-filled scavenger hunt while story time will feature "The Luckiest St. Patrick's Day Ever." There will also be lucky leprechaun group games and some scientific activities that will explore myths and traditions of the holiday.

Saturday, March 18



Fresh Floral and Succulent Arranging Workshop

Lido Marina Village

3434 Via Lido

Newport Beach, CA 92663

(949) 612-7833

On Saturday, welcome spring with a floral and succulent arranging workshop at Newport Beach's hottest new spot, the Lido Marina Village. The $50 entrance fee includes all of the necessary supplies to create the perfect springtime bouquets that will fill your home with life and beauty. Following the event, meet in Bailey44 for bubbles and sweets that will simply add to the already wonderful afternoon. In addition to the workshop, Bailey44 is offering 20 percent off any purchase made within the women's retail clothing shop. The event will run from 2 to 4 p.m. and reservations are required.

Sunday, March 19



Wilderness Survival Game Show

Environmental Nature Center

1601 East 16th Street

Newport Beach, CA 92663

(949) 645-8489

From 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, enjoy an exciting fundraiser that will benefit Newport Beach's Environmental Nature Center. Kicking off with a picnic dinner, the main event is the Wilderness Survival Game Show. Families can come out to test their knowledge on all things nature—from starting a fire without any flammable liquids to building a shelter and knowing what to do in an emergency. It's a great chance to show what you know, win prizes and enjoy some time with friends in the local community. Outreach Director and nature enthusiast Sama Wareh will lead the evening.