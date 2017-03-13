2 Minor Earthquakes Shake Inland Empire

LOMA LINDA (CBSLA.com) — Two minor earthquakes shook portions of Southern California on Monday night, with one centered near Loma Linda and another near Banning in the Inland Empire.
The quake about a mile southeast of Loma Linda with a preliminary magnitude of 3.8 and quickly downgraded to 3.6 occurred at 10:06 p,m,, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
The quake about 7 miles north-northeast of Banning with a magnitude of 3.0 occurred at 10:08 p.m., the USGS said.
No damage or injuries were reported in either quake.
