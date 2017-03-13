2 Minor Earthquakes Shake Inland Empire

March 13, 2017 10:45 PM
Filed Under: Earthquake

LOMA LINDA (CBSLA.com) — Two minor earthquakes shook portions of Southern California on Monday night, with one centered near Loma Linda and another near Banning in the Inland Empire.

The quake about a mile southeast of Loma Linda with a preliminary magnitude of 3.8 and quickly downgraded to 3.6 occurred at 10:06 p,m,, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The quake about 7 miles north-northeast of Banning with a magnitude of 3.0 occurred at 10:08 p.m., the USGS said.

No damage or injuries were reported in either quake.

  1. Marc Austin says:
    March 13, 2017 at 11:17 pm

    It’s COMING.

