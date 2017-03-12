Suspect Still At Large In Upland Killing

UPLAND (CBSLA.com) – Authorities are searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting death in Upland Saturday afternoon.
Upland police say a man was shot and killed in the 500 block of North Fairwood Way at about 2:15 p.m.
The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Anthony Musselman. His car was located abandoned outside a nearby fast food restaurant at Mountain Avenue and Foothill Drive Sunday morning. Musslman remains at large.
The victim was not immediately identified.
Police said the incident started as an argument on the street between the victim and a woman. Officers responded, broke it up and left. At some point later, the suspect arrived, confronted the victim and shot him. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.