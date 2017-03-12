Report: Criss Angel Returns To Stage After Losing Consciousness During Show

LAS VEGAS (CBSLA.com) — Magician and illusionist Criss Angel returned to the stage a day after he was rushed to the hospital during his Mindfreak Live! show, published reports indicated.
A statement released on his official Twitter account explains that Angel lost consciousness during the show Friday.
The incident occurred while Angel was attempting his upside down straitjacket escape while suspended by his feet.
After losing consciousness, Angel “lowered to the stage and rushed to the hospital,” the statement said.
Angel was released from the hospital after being evaluated, and more tests have been run.
According to published reports Sunday, Angel returned to the show Saturday and performed.
One Comment