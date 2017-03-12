OC Developer Ordered To Pay $450,000 For Alleged Art Knockoffs, Court Rules

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A Newport Beach developer has been ordered to pay $450,000 to an artist who alleged the billionaire used forged copies of his sculptures.
Artist Donald Wakefield claimed Igor Olenicoff placed knockoffs in front of office and housing developments.
However, Olenicoff’s attorney insists his client thought the works were from a Chinese artist.
But Wakefield told the Orange County Register he believed Olenicoff didn’t want to pay for the artwork.
The Associated Press reported that Olenicoff was assessing his legal options, according to his attorney.
In the ruling issued earlier in the month, the federal appeals court also ordered that the fakes be destroyed, AP reported.