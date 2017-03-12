Massive House Fire In Santa Ana Sends 4 To Hospital

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) — Authorities say they are trying to find the cause of a massive house fire in Santa Ana this weekend.
The fire broke out inside the single-story home in the 1300 block N. Fawn Street just before midnight.
Three people were inside the home at the time, while two others managed to get out.
Paramedics treated some of the individuals at the scene. In all, four were taken to the hospital, including a teenager.
Authorities said one person was believed to be in critical condition.
Investigators believe the fire may have started in the front of the home.
No further information was immediately available.