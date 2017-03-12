Leaders Hold Anaheim Town Hall To Discuss Latest Trump Travel Ban

ANAHEIM (CBSLA.com) – Politicians, religious leaders and civil rights advocates met Sunday afternoon in Orange County to discuss President Trump’s latest travel ban.
“It’s still outrageous, as much as the first one,” Noor Nagi of Covina Hills told CBS2.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations hosted a solidarity town hall at the Islamic Institute of Orange County.
“There is a lot of fear in our community right now on all sides,” said state Senator Tony Mendoza (D- Buena Park). “If you’re Muslim, Latino, it doesn’t matter.”
“An injustice against any community is an injustice against all of us,” said Hussam Ayloush with CAIR. “And if we allow one community to be mistreated, we will be next.”
Elected leaders say holding protests isn’t not enough. They argue people needs to be more active in government.
“This is not a sprint, this a marathon,” U.S. Rep. Lou Correa said. “Let’s talk about democracy and the importance of the vote.”
One Comment