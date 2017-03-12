Firefighters: Possible Human Remains Discovered In Sherman Oaks

SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA.com) — Firefighters say they have discovered possible human remains while battling Saturday’s firefighting efforts in Sherman Oaks.
The Los Angeles Fire Department announced the discovery just before 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of N. Coy Drive.
Police have arrived on scene and the coroner’s office has been notified.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.
