Blaze Engulfs Building In Downtown LA’s Fashion District

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – A huge fire broke out at a large commercial building in the Fashion District of downtown Los Angeles Sunday night sent plumes of smoke billowing in the air.
The Los Angeles Fire Department reports that firefighters responded to a one-story concrete building in the 1200 block of East 8th Street just before 6:30 p.m. to find flames shooting from the roof.
Crews were forced to take a defensive stance as firefighters who had initially gone onto the roof were forced to climb down.
Central Avenue was shut down in both directions at 8th Street.
There was no immediate word on what may have caused the fire or the types of businesses that used the building. There was also no confirmation of any immediate injuries.