Activists Vandalize Trump’s Rancho Palos Verdes Golf Course With Environmental Message

RANCHO PALOS VERDES (CBSLA.com) – Early Sunday morning a group of environmental activists vandalized a public golf course in Rancho Palos Verdes owned by President Donald Trump.

In a story first reported in the Washington Post, four people from a group that calls itself the Anonymous Environmental Activists Collective, snuck onto the course at the Trump National Golf Club and carved the words, “NO MORE TIGERS, NO MORE WOODS,” into the grass with six-foot lettering.

The group recorded video of the vandalism and sent it to the Post, along with the following statement:

“In response to the president’s recent decision to gut our existing protection policies, direct action was conceived and executed on the green of his California golf course in the form of a simple message: NO MORE TIGERS. NO MORE WOODS.”

By Sunday afternoon, the message had been covered up by tarps.

This was not the first time that property bearing Trump’s name has been vandalized. In October, a man took a sledgehammer to Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The man was charged with felony vandalism.

It was not immediately clear if the group would face any charges. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told CBS2 that deputies were called to the course, but then told they weren’t needed.

“We hope this sends the message to Trump and his corrupt administration that their actions will be met with action,” a member of the collective told the Post.

When contacted by CBS2, the club said it did not have anyone available to comment on the incident.