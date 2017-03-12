Investigation Continues Into Crash That Killed 2 In Llano

LLANO (CBSLA.com) — Authorities continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding a crash that killed two people and injured three others in Llano near Palmdale.
The crash unfolded on the 138 Freeway at 175 Street E. around 6:45 p.m. Saturday, prompting the CHP to close the thoroughfare through 5 a.m. Sunday.
The CHP says that a man in a Chevrolet Camaro was speeding when he lost control and spun into oncoming traffic.
That’s when a Ford Fusion carrying four people crashed into the Camaro, splitting it in half.
That crash killed the man in the Camaro and a female passenger in the other car.
A man and two children were airlifted to hospitals. They were said to have sustained major injuries.
The driver of a third car that was caught up in the chain-reaction to the initial crash recounted what he saw:
“The car was on its side and in my lane. About 50 feet in front of me, I saw in my headlights this object, dark object, which was the bottom of the car, sideways in my lane,” said Richard, a witness. “I tried to swerve, and when I made contact, it spun us both around.”
The CHP says the children involved in the crash are 4 and 10 years of age.