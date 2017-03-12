1 Dies Following Fire At 2-Story Apartment Building In Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — Authorities say one person died following a fire at a two-story apartment building in Hollywood.
The fire broke out in a unit on the first floor of the building on N. Mariposa Avenue just after midnight Sunday.
Firefighters say the blaze was contained to the unit.
Upon arrival, authorities rushed one person in full cardiac arrest to the hospital, where that person was pronounced dead.
The victim had also sustained burn injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation.