Small Brush Fire Breaks Out In Sherman Oaks

SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA.com) – Firefighters quickly contained a small brush fire that sparked in a canyon behind the Buckley School in Sherman Oaks Saturday afternoon, sending plumes of smoke billowing into the air.
The fire, which was between three and four acres in size, broke out before 3:43 p.m. in the 3600 block of North Camino de la Cumbre.
Los Angeles Fire Department responded with ground crews and a water-dropping chopper and had it fully knocked down by 5:14 p.m. No structures were threatened, there were no injuries and no evacuations. Firefighters were going to remain on scene through the evening to mop up and watch for hot spots, the fire department said.
There was no immediate word on a cause.