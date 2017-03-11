Police Search For Gunman After Argument Escalates Into Shooting

March 11, 2017 10:51 PM

UPLAND (CBSLA.com) — Police say a gunman is on the loose after an argument turned into a shooting in the Inland Empire.

Investigators say a man was shot in the 500 block of North Fairwood Way in Upland early Saturday afternoon. The victim remains hospitalized and his condition was not known.

Neighbors say this is usually a very quiet peaceful neighborhood.

Witnesses say the incident started as an argument between a man and a woman on the street. Police responded, broke it up and then left.

A neighbor says the another man showed up later, started pistol whipping the man who was arguing with the woman and then shot him.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It
Follow Us On Twitter

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia