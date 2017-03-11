Police Search For Gunman After Argument Escalates Into Shooting

UPLAND (CBSLA.com) — Police say a gunman is on the loose after an argument turned into a shooting in the Inland Empire.
Investigators say a man was shot in the 500 block of North Fairwood Way in Upland early Saturday afternoon. The victim remains hospitalized and his condition was not known.
Neighbors say this is usually a very quiet peaceful neighborhood.
Witnesses say the incident started as an argument between a man and a woman on the street. Police responded, broke it up and then left.
A neighbor says the another man showed up later, started pistol whipping the man who was arguing with the woman and then shot him.