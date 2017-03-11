Azusa Unified School District: Governor’s Budget Proposal Presented ‘Unforeseen Challenges’

March 11, 2017 1:11 PM

AZUSA (CBSLA.com) — Azusa Unified School District officials say the district has faced unforeseen challenges as a result of the governor’s budget proposal.

During a meeting Saturday, authorities said at least 100 people could be affected by possible layoffs, though an exact number remained unclear.

In a statement, officials explained that “every effort was made to make cuts as far away from staff and students in the classroom as possible by eliminating vacant positions first.”

The district went on to say:

“We are a family at Azusa Unified and our goal is to be mindful when making tough decisions related to personnel. As we press forward, our goal is to be good financial stewards for our students and keep our focus on their success.”

No further information was immediately available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia