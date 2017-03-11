Azusa Unified School District: Governor’s Budget Proposal Presented ‘Unforeseen Challenges’

AZUSA (CBSLA.com) — Azusa Unified School District officials say the district has faced unforeseen challenges as a result of the governor’s budget proposal.
During a meeting Saturday, authorities said at least 100 people could be affected by possible layoffs, though an exact number remained unclear.
In a statement, officials explained that “every effort was made to make cuts as far away from staff and students in the classroom as possible by eliminating vacant positions first.”
The district went on to say:
“We are a family at Azusa Unified and our goal is to be mindful when making tough decisions related to personnel. As we press forward, our goal is to be good financial stewards for our students and keep our focus on their success.”
No further information was immediately available.