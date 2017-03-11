Hiker Killed, Second Injured In Fall on Mount Baldy

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – A hiker was killed and a second was injured after suffering a fall at Devil’s Backbone on Mount Baldy in the San Gabriel Mountains Saturday morning.
According to a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson, one male hiker died at the scene and a second was flown by helicopter to Loma Linda University Medical Center with unknown injuries.
The circumstances of the fall and the name of the deceased victim was not confirmed.
Authorities say the trail is especially dangerous this time of year because the snow is starting to melt.
