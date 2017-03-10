Upland Police Department Gets First Ever Female Sergeant

UPLAND (CBSLA.com) – Officer Marci Williams is preparing to make history when she becomes the Upland Police Department’s first ever female sergeant.
“I want to be able to represent women and represent them well,” Williams told CBS2 Friday.
Williams joined the department in 2006. Her husband is an Ontario police officer. They have a 7-month-old daughter.
“We come home, we pray every night together, thank God that we are safe,” Williams said.
In a department with 74 law enforcement personnel, only four are women, including Williams. Chief Brian Johnson is hoping to change that.
“I think for little girls at school, women out in the work force within our city, I think it’s important for them to see women in the uniform,” Johnson said.
Williams will become sergeant in a ceremony Monday along with two other women who will join the Upland Police Department as officers.