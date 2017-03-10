Trapped Driver Survives Collision With Train In Commerce

March 10, 2017 10:53 PM
Filed Under: Commerce, Train

COMMERCE (CBSLA.com) – A car collided with a freight train Friday night in Commerce, trapping a woman in the vehicle, which was wedged beneath the train.

The crash was reported at 6:01 p.m. on a BNSF Railway in the 3500 block of Garfield Avenue, near Slauson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters used heavy equipment to cut the woman and sole occupant from the wreckage and she was freed and on her way to County-USC Medical Center by 6:37 p.m. At last report, the woman was in stable condition.

An investigation was underway into what caused the crash.

