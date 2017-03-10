Hit-And-Run Driver Arrested On Suspicion Of Killing Torrance Baseball Star

TORRANCE (CBSLA.com) — A driver wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a high school baseball player in the South Bay has been arrested, police said Friday.

According to police, Darryl Hicks, 28, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, reckless driving and felony hit-and-run.

Officers responded just after 10 a.m. Tuesday to the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and Crest Road for report of a major traffic collision.

Upon their arrival, authorities learned three vehicles were involved in the crash — a silver 2004 Audi A6, a black 2014 Mercedes Benz GLK350 and a white 2000 Toyota Sienna.

Paramedics transported both occupants of the Toyota, a 47-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, to a hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

The adult man was initially listed in critical condition. At this time, he remains hospitalized in stable condition.

The teenager succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. He was later identified as Jesse Esphorst Jr.

The driver of the Mercedes, Tung Ming, 21, was also transported to a hospital. Upon his release, Ming was arrested for vehicular manslaughter.

A preliminary investigation revealed Hicks and Ming both ran a red light at Crest Road and subsequently collided with the Toyota.

Hicks fled from the scene and abandoned his vehicle. The Audi was located a shot time later.

The deadly crash took place after Esphorst Jr., a sophomore at South High School, hit a two-run home run during a baseball game against Hawthorne High School.

CBS2’s Jennifer Kastner reported the sudden death of the teenager has stunned the Torrance community.

Family members and friends have created a memorial at the intersection where the crash took place.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Torrance Police Department.