Sketch Released Of Suspect In Attempted Kidnapping Of 14-Year-Old Girl

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Police released a sketch Friday of a man suspected of attempting to kidnap a 14-year-old girl near in the Pico-Robertson area.
The attempted kidnapping took place on March 1 near Pickford Street and Sherbourne Drive as the victim was walking home from school, according to LAPD Capt. Tina Nieto.
Police say the suspect approached the victim from behind and grabbed her backpack, but the teen was able to escape. She then fled home and her parents contacted police.
The suspect is described as a white male in his 50s, gray hair, 5’9″ tall, and about 150 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (310) 444 – 1541.