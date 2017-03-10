Paramount Pursuit Ends In Violent Collision, At Least 2 Hurt

PARAMOUNT (CBSLA.com) – At least two people were injured after a short pursuit ended in a violent crash in Paramount Friday night.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the chase began at around 9:20 p.m. when deputies attempted to pull over a car for reckless driving.

The car, which was carrying several people, refused to stop, prompting a short chase. It ended within a few minutes when the suspect vehicle slammed into two cars at the intersection of Orange Avenue and Somerset Boulevard.

At least two people in the suspect vehicle were taken to nearby hospitals with undisclosed injuries. It was unclear if anyone in the two other cars was hurt. There were no fatalities, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The exact circumstances of the collision were still under investigation. No further details were confirmed.

