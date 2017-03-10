Mother Shot Dead In Jefferson Park, Man Arrested

March 10, 2017 7:28 PM
Filed Under: Jefferson Park, Shooting

JEFFERSON PARK (CBSLA.com) – A man has been arrested in a shooting that left a mother dead at an apartment in Jefferson Park Friday afternoon.

The shooting was reported at 3:26 p.m. in the 3100 block of Kenwood Avenue. According to Los Angeles police, officers arrived and found a woman in her 20s or 30s dead inside an apartment. A man was arrested outside the building. Very young children were home at the time of the shooting, police said.

The shooting may have been domestic in nature, police said. The exact relationship between the suspect and victim was not confirmed. No names were immediately released.

