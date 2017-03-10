Lakers To Officially Introduce Pelinka As General Manager

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers were expected Friday to formally introduce super-agent Rob Pelinka as the team’s new general manager.
Pelinka, who is Kobe Bryant’s former agent, is replacing longtime GM Mitch Kupchak as part of a dramatic shakeup that saw team owner Jeannie Buss name Earvin “Magic” Johnson as the Lakers’ president of basketball operations.
He was named to the position shortly after Buss fired GM Mitch Kupchak and her brother, Jim, as the club’s top basketball executives last month.
The team waited to announce the hiring until Pelinka complied with NBA rules against conflicts of interest, in part by transferring responsibility for his clients to other agents in his firm, Landmark Sports Agency.
Pelinka will now work directly for Johnson to help the 16-time NBA champion franchise turn around the worst four-year stretch in team history.
