Group Of Quadriplegics Getting Evicted From Granada Hills Home

GRANADA HILLS (CBSLA.com) – Eight quadriplegics say they are facing eviction from a Granada Hills home with no explanation.

The owner of the wheelchair-accessible Freedom to Live House has asked the group to move out.

“As of right now I have no place to go,” resident Ray Frazier told CBS2 Friday.

The group were given a 60-day notice.

“Sixty days just isn’t enough to find a place to stay,” Frazier said.

The home is supported by the Freedom to Live Foundation, a nonprofit that helps those living with spinal cord injuries. It is run by Sian Welch, a former professional triathlete.

Adam Hancock lived at the home for 18 months. He now has his own place and business but returns to help mentor the newest residents.

“The freedom to live model is based on independence training,” Hancock said.

Nathan Lehman was paralyzed in a surfing accident.

“Watching other quadriplegics, that the alumni go through this, and seeing them feed themselves and do this and that for them, it gave me a motivation to reach those goals,” Lehman said.

Welch is working to raise $1 million to buy a Freedom to Live House so the group can never be evicted again. In the meantime, the organization’s main concern is finding a house in the next 60 days that is big enough for all eight and is wheelchair accessible.

For more information about the Freedom to Live organization, click here. To donate to a GoFundMe page to help with relocation costs, click here.