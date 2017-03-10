Edmundson Scores With 20 Seconds Left As Blues Top Ducks

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Joel Edmundson scored with 20 seconds left and Jake Allen made 23 saves in the St. Louis Blues’ 4-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night.

Paul Stastny, Vladimir Tarasenko and Ryan Reaves also scored to help the Blues win their third straight.

Jakob Silfverberg, Chris Wagner and Rickard Rakell scored for the Ducks. They had won two in a row.

Stastny snapped a 2-2 tie in the first minute of the third with a blast from the slot that eluded goalie John Gibson, who was making his first start after missing six games in a row with a lower-body injury.

Silfverberg tied it at 3 on a power play with 10:36 left.

Reaves, known more for penalty minutes than goal-scoring prowess, stuffed in a rebound early in the second period for a 2-1 lead. He then came up empty on a penalty shot in the third period when Gibson came out and poked the puck off his stick

Anaheim, which was coming off a 1-0 victory in Chicago on Thursday night, jumped to a 2-1 lead on goals by Rakell and Wagner. Rakell scored his 28th of the season at 11:59 of the opening period to tie it at 1. On ice-officials first disallowed the goal, ruling that Allen had been interfered with on the play. But a video review determined Corey Perry had been pushed into Allen.

Tarasenko scored his 30th goal of the season just 12 seconds into the game. It was the fastest goal of the season for the Blues,

NOTES: The teams will meet again on Wednesday in Anaheim. … St. Louis G Jake Allen is 16-3-2 in March during his career. … The Ducks have 14 games remaining, nine at home. … Anaheim coach Randy Carlyle is sitting on 399 career victories. … The Ducks have allowed just 72 goals since Christmas, fewest in the league.

UP NEXT

Anaheim: The Ducks host Washington on Sunday in the first of three straight home games.

St. Louis: The Blues host the New York Islanders on Saturday before beginning a five-game trip on Monday in Los Angeles.

