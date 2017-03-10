Drivers Upset After Bad Gas From Tarzana Station Damages Countless Cars

TARZANA (CBSLA.com) – Dozens of drivers in the San Fernando Valley are blaming their car troubles on a local gas station.

A number of customers had their cars break down this week after filling up at a Shell gas station at 18101 Ventura Blvd. in Tarzana.

“The bill was about $2,300,” said customer Liz Friedman about her repair costs.

Station manager Moti Balyan believes water got into a tank after it suffered a crack earlier this week. He’s asking anyone who’s had a problem to bring in their receipts for repairs, towing and car rental for a full refund. Balyan said he’s handed out about 20 reimbursement checks over the last few days.

“We are really sorry for this mess and we are trying our best to take care of the customer,” Balyan said.

Balyan says one person managed to dupe him with fake paperwork, so the gas station will double check its video system before a reimbursement is handed out. He believes up to 40 cars were affected.

The gas station was closed most of this week but reopened Friday. However, it is only offering 87-octane and diesel fuel after an independent lab said those batches are safe. Los Angeles County Weights and Measures Bureau is also running its own tests.

Pouria Abbassi says his car was in the shop for a few days.

“They have to flush it out, vacuum it, dry it and then also the spark plugs, they get wet and then some of the water gets into the oils,” Abbassi told CBS2.

Crews have been digging up the pavement to get a better look at the underground tank.

Friedman says she’s holding out before she accepts her reimbursement check.

“I want to talk to my attorney first too make sure I’m not giving away any rights in case the car isn’t working properly in the future,” Friedman said.