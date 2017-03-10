Coroner Identifies Man Killed By Police During Soccer Practice In OC

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA.com) — A 29-year-old man who was killed by police after charging at dozens of families during a soccer practice in Orange County has been identified, authorities announced Friday.
According to the coroner’s office, Steven Schiltz was fatally shot by police Thursday night at the Huntington Beach Sports Complex.
The incident unfolded shortly before 7:30 p.m. in the 18100 block of Goldenwest Street.
Schiltz — who was armed with a bat and a broken bottle — ran into a set of bleachers, which was occupied by several families, when police arrived to the scene.
Two officers fired their weapons in his direction.
Paramedics pronounced Schiltz dead at the scene.
CBS2’s Jasmine Viel reported Schiltz’s mother said her son was mentally unstable.
No other injuries were reported.
Anyone who witnessed the incident has been urged to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at (714) 647-7055.