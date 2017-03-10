Burglars Nab $4.5M Worth Of Makeup From Warehouse In Beverly Hills

March 10, 2017 4:57 AM
Filed Under: Burglary, Suspect Search, Theft

BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA.com) — Detectives sought the public’s help Friday to locate burglars who stole more than $4 million worth of makeup from a cosmetics warehouse in Beverly Hills.

According to police, the suspects cut through the roof of the warehouse, located in the 400 block of North Bedford Drive, sometime between Jan. 28 and 30.

The burglars stole more than 100,000 palettes of Anastasia Beverly Hills’ “Modern Renaissance” eyeshadow, which is worth $4.5 million.

At this time, detectives have not released a description of the suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this crime has been urged to contact police at (818) 832-7510.

