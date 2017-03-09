Voodoo Doughnuts Comes To LA

UNIVERSAL CITY (CBSLA.com) – The Pacific Northwest doughnut store with a cult following has finally made its way to Southern California.
Portland-based Voodoo Doughnuts was only open for a few hours Thursday at its new Universal City Walk location, but that was enough to draw a huge line.
Store hours will vary over the next several weeks as part of Voodoo’s soft opening. People should keep tabs on the Universal CityWalk website for updates. The formal opening will likely come sometime April, according to TimeOut Los Angeles.
Along with its two Portland stores — including its famed 24-hour downtown location — Voodoo Doughnuts is also in Eugene, Denver and Austin.
One Comment