WATCH LIVE: Police Pursue Driver In Stolen Car | Listen To KNX 1070

Voodoo Doughnuts Comes To LA

March 9, 2017 7:55 PM
Filed Under: Doughnut, Voodoo Doughnuts

UNIVERSAL CITY (CBSLA.com) – The Pacific Northwest doughnut store with a cult following has finally made its way to Southern California.

Portland-based Voodoo Doughnuts was only open for a few hours Thursday at its new Universal City Walk location, but that was enough to draw a huge line.

@voodoodoughnut soft opened for a few hours today. Check back for info on the official opening! #citywalkla #voodoodoughnuts

A post shared by Universal CityWalk Hollywood (@citywalkla) on

Store hours will vary over the next several weeks as part of Voodoo’s soft opening. People should keep tabs on the Universal CityWalk website for updates. The formal opening will likely come sometime April, according to TimeOut Los Angeles.

Along with its two Portland stores — including its famed 24-hour downtown location — Voodoo Doughnuts is also in Eugene, Denver and Austin.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia