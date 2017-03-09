Photography Studio Owner Transforms Business With Powerful Human Resources Element



Jenny Taylor Boudoir Photography is based in Chicago and is a globally-ranked boudoir photography company that works with clients all over the country. Jenny Taylor, the owner and founder of the company, has always had a passion for learning, and is constantly looking for opportunities that would allow herself to grow and improve as a photographer and a businesswoman. Taylor is the photographer and oversees every aspect of the company. She shares how the human resources element is a large component of her job.



How does human resources play a role in your day-to-day activities?

My role on a day-to-day basis is much different than it was in the beginning. I spend a lot of time training and mentoring my employees, which has become more and more important as we’ve expanded. We now have two studios, one in Hinsdale, Ill. and one in Naperville, Ill. so I spend a lot of time overseeing and managing both facilities.



What have you found to be the best way to get your brand noticed?

Getting our name and brand out there through marketing and social media is also an important part of my job. We have an incredible online following, but it’s important to continuously give our social media followers fresh content and ways to interact with us. I spend a lot of time carefully crafting our presence on Facebook and Instagram, and present the company in a professional and classy manner.



How did you learn about human resources in regards to business?

I asked lots of questions and for advice; don’t be afraid to ask. Pinpoint individuals whose careers and accomplishments you admire, and try to learn as much as you can from their successes and failures. Small business owners have to be the jack of all trades so finding other small business owners who can be your mentor can become your lifeline in running your small business.



This article was written by Michelle M. Guilbeau for CBS Small Business Pulse.

