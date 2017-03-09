Police Warn Parents About Child Predator In Riverside

March 9, 2017 5:12 AM
Filed Under: Caught On Camera, Child Predator

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA.com) — A parent’s worst nightmare is happening in Riverside.

According to police, a child predator was caught on camera targeting a young girl on Feb. 15 at Food 4 Less, located in the 3900 block of Chicago Avenue.

In the video, the suspect is seen motioning a 6-year-old girl towards the men’s bathroom as she tries to enter the women’s bathroom.

Authorities said the man offered the young girl a treat, but she didn’t take it.

According to detectives, the suspect is believed to be between the ages of 60 and 70, stands 5-foot-10 tall, weighs 200 pounds and has grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt that has white lettering and a graphic on it.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect has been urged to contact the Riverside Police Department at (951) 353-7136.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia