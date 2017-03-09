Police Warn Parents About Child Predator In Riverside

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA.com) — A parent’s worst nightmare is happening in Riverside.
According to police, a child predator was caught on camera targeting a young girl on Feb. 15 at Food 4 Less, located in the 3900 block of Chicago Avenue.
In the video, the suspect is seen motioning a 6-year-old girl towards the men’s bathroom as she tries to enter the women’s bathroom.
Authorities said the man offered the young girl a treat, but she didn’t take it.
According to detectives, the suspect is believed to be between the ages of 60 and 70, stands 5-foot-10 tall, weighs 200 pounds and has grey hair.
He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt that has white lettering and a graphic on it.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect has been urged to contact the Riverside Police Department at (951) 353-7136.