Report: Rams Agree To Terms With WR Robert Woods, OT Andrew Whitworth

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The Rams Thursday have reportedly agreed to terms with wide receiver Robert Woods and veteran offensive tackled Andrew Whitworth.
Woods, 24, is expected to sign a five-year deal worth $39 million if he meets all performance incentives, the LA Times reported. Whitworth, 35, is expected to sign a three-year deal that could be worth $36 million, according to the Times.
The players were expected to sign their contracts after the NFL marks the official beginning of the 2017 season at 1 p.m. Pacific time Thursday.
Woods is a Southern California native who played at Gardena Serra High School and then USC. He was played with the Buffalo Bills since being drafted in the second round in 2013.
Whitworth has played all 11 of his NFL seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Rams likely will lose free agent receiver Kenny Britt, who is expected to sign with the Browns.