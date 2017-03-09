Iginla Gets Goal In OT To Leads Kings Past Predators, 3-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jarome Iginla scored his second goal on a power play with 1:26 left in overtime, and the Los Angeles Kings rallied for a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night.

Iginla got his first two goals for the Kings in the veteran forward’s third game with his new club. Marian Gaborik had the tying goal and an assist, and Jonathan Quick made 21 saves.

After the Predators were whistled for too many men on the ice with 2:24 to play, Iginla skated in low and roofed a shot over Pekka Rinne, who made 31 saves.

Calle Jarnkrok and Kevin Fiala scored for Nashville, which has lost four straight. The Predators still took a point in each of their first two stops on a three-game California road trip.

The Kings went 3 for 3 on the power play, scoring three times with the man advantage for only the second time all season.

Los Angeles has won three meetings with Nashville this season, but two Western Conference teams in desperate need of points both inched up the standings in this one.

Nashville has a precarious lead over St. Louis for third place in the Central Division, while the Kings are chasing the Blues for the second wild-card postseason spot.

Nashville took a first-period lead when Roman Josi got the puck away from Gaborik. Jarnkrok eventually scored his 14th goal, the ninth since Jan. 1 for the two-way forward.

Iginla tied it with a tap-in of Gaborik’s chance in the waning seconds of a power play. The veteran forward acquired at the trade deadline got the 620th goal of his NHL career.

Fiala put the Predators back ahead when he pounced on a rebound of captain Mike Fisher’s initial chance on a loose puck in the crease. The goal was the Swiss rookie’s first since Feb. 19 and just his third since Dec. 3.

Gaborik tied it again on the power play when Alec Martinez’s shot hit him and he flipped it home for his eighth goal of the season.

NOTES: Nashville D Ryan Ellis was a late scratch after re-aggravating a lower-body injury that kept him out for the second time in three games. … Nashville LW Vernon Fiddler was a healthy scratch for the first time since returning to the Predators in early February in a trade with New Jersey. The veteran has one point in 14 games with Nashville. Colton Sissons played for the first time since Feb. 21, and Fiala also returned after being a healthy scratch in Anaheim. … Gaborik had just his third multipoint game of an up-and-down season.

UP NEXT

Predators: At Sharks on Saturday.

Kings: Host Capitals on Saturday.

