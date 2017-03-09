Ex-Rams WR Britt Signs With Browns

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Browns agreed to terms with free agent wide receiver Kenny Britt on a four-year, $32.5 million contract Thursday.
The 28-year-old Britt had a career-best 68 catches for 1,002 yards and five touchdowns last season for the Los Angeles Rams.
Britt gives the Browns another playmaker in case they are unable to re-sign Terrelle Pryor, who hasn’t been able to work out a deal with Cleveland and has drawn interest from other teams. Pryor had 77 grabs and 1,007 yards last season, his first full year at the position after converting from quarterback.
The Browns also made a stunning trade, acquiring veteran Brock Oswelier and a 2018 second-round pick from the Houston Texans, who were looking for a partner to help them get rid of the QB’s $16 million guaranteed contract.
Cleveland and Houston are also swapping 2017 fourth- and sixth-round picks.
The Browns spent liberally on the first day of the free agency signing period by landing former Cincinnati Bengals right guard Kevin Zeitler (five years, $60 million), Green Bay center J.C. Tretter (three years, $16.75 million) and giving left guard Joel Bitonio a five-year, $51 million extension.
