Driver Hits LAPD Cruiser, Arrested After Standoff In Pacific Palisades

March 9, 2017 6:17 PM
Filed Under: LAPD, Pacific Palisades, Standoff

PACIFIC PALISADES (CBSLA.com) – A driver who struck a Los Angeles police cruiser with her SUV was arrested after a standoff in Pacific Palisades Thursday evening.

Police said the incident began at around 3:30 p.m. when a resident found an SUV parked in the driveway of their home. The resident asked the driver to leave, but she refused, prompting the resident to call 911.

Officers responded, and at some point, the suspect struck a cruiser while she was attempting to drive away. With officers in tow, the suspect drove to the 1100 block of Las Pulgas Place and came to a stop at a dead end. She exited her vehicle just before 6 p.m. and was taken into custody.

There were no reports of injury. The name of the driver and the exact circumstances that precipitated the standoff were not confirmed.

