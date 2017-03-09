Crystal Cove Beach Cottages Approved For Renovation, Rental

March 9, 2017 8:59 AM
Filed Under: Beach Cottages, Coastal Commission, Crystal Cove State Park

NEWPORT BEACH (AP) — More than a dozen dilapidated cottages at an oceanfront Southern California park will be renovated and available for overnight rentals under a plan approved by the state Coastal Commission.

Commissioners on Wednesday unanimously approved a $30 million development permit to rebuild the wood cottages at Crystal Cove State Park, according to the Orange County Register.

The plan is to spruce up the 17 remaining, crumbling structures on the north end of the Crystal Cove Historic District, adding to the 29 cottages that have been improved and open for public use in the past decade.

The cottages, which sit on the sand along a scenic stretch between Newport Beach and Laguna Beach, were built in the 1930s to 1950s. They were occupied by families until a state lease expired in 2001.

