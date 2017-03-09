Best Activities To Do This Weekend In Orange County – March 10

As the week winds down, it’s time to begin exploring the options that are going to ensure you have a great weekend. For the folks in Orange County, there is never a shortage of cool things to help make an average weekend memorable. Regardless of budget or included company, the kind of recreational variety happening in the Orange County is healthy. To help trim the fat and deliver only the best choices, here is an edited list of the ideal spots and selections. You work incredibly hard during the week. Figuring out your weekend shouldn’t be added work.

Friday, March 10



www.bigwest.org Honda Center2695 E Katella AveAnaheim, CA 92806(714) 990-7730 The swell of excitement is beginning as March Madness is coming into focus. This is a glorious time for college basketball fans and for those in Southern California, the Big West tournament is happening in Anaheim, giving local fans a weekend full of action. The single elimination tournament runs some especially high stakes as the winner receives and automatic bid into the NCAA Championship tournament. The bracket consists of mostly California schools, including Cal State Fullerton, Cal Poly, UC Davis, and UC Irvine. If some head to head action on the hardwood piques your interest, set your sets on the Honda Center this weekend.

Saturday, March 11



Attend Firkfest

The folks at OCBeerBlog take their suds seriously. It's such a big deal that they decided to create their own beer festival for the especially niche vessel that is the cask. Giving brewers the ability to tailor unique recipes in small batches, ingredients are added to the beer in the cask to create a flavor profile that is only limited by the brewers' creativity. The Firkfest showcases a collection of 30 different breweries, 50 different casks, and unlimited sample pours for 4 hours. The festival is also happening in close proximity to the gourmet playground that is the Packing House. Your palette will be taken to new frontiers both fro the beer and from the food all in the span of four hours.





Visit The Corona Del Mar Farmers Market

Among the most ideal places to spend a Saturday morning, the Farmer's Market is always a win regardless of who is tagging along. The Corona Del Mar Farmer's Market is particularly plentiful with vendors all offering gorgeous flowers, produce, and other artisan goods like soaps, honey, and sauces. Cruise the aisles and grab something delicious to eat while shopping for fresh ingredients to prepare for later. It's a destination that doesn't need a lot of bells and whistles to ensure they your time is well spent.

Sunday, March 12



See Fritz Lang’s “Metropolis”

One of cinema's touchstones and arguably one of the most influential silent films ever made, Fritz Lang's "Metropolis" debuted in 1927 and continues to be a marvel. This weekend moviegoers will get the chance to experience the sci-fi masterpiece along with a live score executed by organ virtuoso Peter Richard Conte. Exploring the culture clash between industrialization and humanity, the film has a subtext that has endured since its release. Visually stunning and thematically relevant, here is a chance to take in a movie in a different way then you're used to.





Visit The City of Brea Art Gallery

As a part of the city of Brea's centennial celebration, collector Dwight Manley has loaned his extensive collection of original film posters and movie memorabilia to the Brea Gallery of Art. Consisting primarily of silent film artwork and relicts, the collection is one of the most inclusive anywhere. As attendees explore and appreciate the vintage artwork, various screenings of essential silent films from the era will also be on rotation, giving lucky guests a frame of reference. This wildly cool exhibit is also free making it a total no-brainer.

Article by Ramon Gonzales.