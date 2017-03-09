Missing 9-Year-Old Long Beach Boy Found Safe

LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com) – A 9-year-old boy who went missing Thursday morning in Long Beach has been found.
Ramon Gutierrez was last seen at 9:45 a.m. after leaving the International Elementary School located at 700 Locust Ave., Long Beach police report. A school employee lost sight of Gutierrez at Pine Avenue and Anaheim Street, police said.
Long Beach police reported Thursday evening that Gutierrez had been found safe. Police said he had used public transportation to go to a relative’s home in the city of Los Angeles.
Authorities were unsure why he left school.