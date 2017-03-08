Video Of Man Trying To Lure Girl Near Restroom Frightens Parents

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA.com) — Security video shows a man walking down an aisle at Food 4 Less on Chicago Avenue last month. A bit later in the video, a 6-year-old girl heads to the bathroom and the man motions for her to come toward him while he offers her a treat, police say.

Luckily instead, the little girl walks into the women’s room.

CBS2’s Andrea Fujii showed the video to parents in the store parking lot.

“I’m scared,” said Que Pickens, who also has a 6-year old. “If anything happened to mine. …”

Fujii also showed the video to Enrique Bravo, whose daughter is 11.

“I’m scared; there’s a lot of sick people out there,” Bravo said.

Bravo says he’s taught his girl well.

“To not talk to strangers, don’t trust strangers if whoever gives candy,” Lexandra Bravo said.

Police say the girl was with her grandmother in the store when she walked away to use the restroom.

Margarita Gomez says she makes it a point to always keep her grandson close by.

“He has to hold my hand. I said ‘You have to hold my hand otherwise I’m going to get lost,’ ” Gomez said.

Pickens says she’ll start doing the same with her daughter.

“If you’re not big … anyone can snatch you.”

The suspect is described as a white man, 60 to 70 years old, 5-foot-10, 200 pounds, with gray hair. He was last seen wearing a black or dark shirt with white lettering and unknown graphics.

If you recognize this man or have any information about this incident, please contact Detective C. Olivas at (951) 353-7136.