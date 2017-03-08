LA COUNTY VOTES: LA County Election Results | Listen Live

Hit-And-Run Driver Wanted In Pacific Palisades; Pedestrian Hospitalized

March 8, 2017 5:44 AM
Filed Under: Hit=And-Run Crash, Pedestrian Hospitalized

PACIFIC PALISADES (CBSLA.com) — Police Wednesday searched for a hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian in Pacific Palisades.

According to police, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle around 2:30 a.m. while walking near Pacific Coast Highway and Sunset Boulevard.

Paramedics transported the victim to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries sustained in the crash. An update on their condition was not immediately known.

The driver fled from the scene.

Northbound lanes of PCH were closed for a brief period of time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

