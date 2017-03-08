Mudslide Caused By Water Line Break Blocks Mulholland Drive

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A water line break caused flooding and a small mudslide on part of Mulholland Drive in the Hollywood Hills Wednesday.
The slide was reported about 9 a.m. near the 8700 block of West Mulholland Drive, between Laurel and Coldwater canyon roads, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Water to the broken pipe was turned off, and crews were headed to the scene to clean mud off the road.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)