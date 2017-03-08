Pink Slips To Be Handed To Nearly 300 Educators In Santa Ana

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) — School officials will hand out pink slips to nearly 300 educators in Santa Ana.
CBS2’s Kara Finnstrom reported Santa Ana Unified has been warning that it may need to lay off teachers.
On Tuesday night, the board voted to hand out 287 pink slips for the next school year due to the fact that they have been struggling with over staffing as the student body has decreased.
The school district is also facing budget shortfalls.
Around 47 high school teachers and 50 middle school teachers, along with other educators and specialists within the district, will receive the layoff warning.
If the budget situation changes — teachers retire or lave the school district — some layoff notices will be taken back.
According to the board, March 15 is the deadline for the district to hand out all pink slips to educators.