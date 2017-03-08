LA COUNTY VOTES: LA County Election Results | Listen Live

Pink Slips To Be Handed To Nearly 300 Educators In Santa Ana

March 8, 2017 5:19 AM
Filed Under: Layoffs

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) — School officials will hand out pink slips to nearly 300 educators in Santa Ana.

CBS2’s Kara Finnstrom reported Santa Ana Unified has been warning that it may need to lay off teachers.

On Tuesday night, the board voted to hand out 287 pink slips for the next school year due to the fact that they have been struggling with over staffing as the student body has decreased.

The school district is also facing budget shortfalls.

Around 47 high school teachers and 50 middle school teachers, along with other educators and specialists within the district, will receive the layoff warning.

If the budget situation changes — teachers retire or lave the school district — some layoff notices will be taken back.

According to the board, March 15 is the deadline for the district to hand out all pink slips to educators.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia