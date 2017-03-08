DA Declines Charges Against LAPD Officer In Fatal 2015 Shooting

March 8, 2017
Filed Under: LAPD

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Prosecutors will not file criminal charges against a Los Angeles police officer who shot and killed a man driving a stolen car in 2015.

Los Angeles prosecutors say Officer Brian Van Gorden acted reasonably when he shot and killed Sergio Navas on March 5, 2015.

The determination released Tuesday comes more than a year after the city’s Police Commission found the officer violated LAPD policy.

Prosecutors say Navas led police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car in North Hollywood. They said he abruptly stopped his car and stepped out of vehicle, standing face-to-face with the officers.

The officers said they thought Navas was going to ambush them. Prosecutors say Van Gorden “honestly believed that deadly force was necessary.”

Navas’ family reached a $2.5 million settlement with the city.

