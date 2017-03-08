Best Restaurants For Brunch In Downtown Los Angeles

What’s there not to love about brunch? It offers the greatest hits of breakfast and lunch, plus tasty Bloody Marys and mimosas to boot! There’s no better place in Los Angeles to enjoy the best meal of the week than downtown. In fact, the options are plentiful! With venues nearby, you can also pair your meal with a matinee, museum visit, or a shopping spree.



Otium

222 S. Hope St.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 935-8500

A fitting neighbor to the Broad Museum, this downtown stunner serves a delectable and eclectic menu courtesy of Former French Laundry chef de cuisine Timothy Hollingsworth. Brunch offerings span the globe from the south-from-the-border inspired pozole rojo to khachapuri, a popular Georgian cheese bread (in this case topped with egg, prosciutto, and truffle). There's even a stop at the local county fair courtesy of the now-legendary foie gras and strawberry funnel cake. Coffee, organic teas, and fresh pressed juice are available as well for your refreshment needs. But, be sure to try Otium's out-of-the-box spin on the Bloody Mary, which will make you question how you ever drank the classic brunch cocktail without the addition of clam and pork.



Eggslut

317 S. Broadway, Stall D-1

Los Angeles, CA 90013

(213) 625-0292

Enjoy brunch any day of the week at this always popular Grand Central Market stall. Not surprisingly, the name game here is eggs, specifically of the perfectly cooked, yolk oozing, cage free variety. The hearty breakfast sandwiches are among the best you'll ever have, but their coddled eggs and potato concoction served in a glass jar is as wonderful to look at is it to eat. Yes, you should anticipate a wait, but it's definitely worth it.



Wexler’s Deli

Grand Central Market

317 S. Broadwa

Los Angeles CA 90013

(213) 620-0633

Wexler's Deli is one of the hottest spots located inside Grand Central Market. With another location in Santa Monica, Wexler's Deli, brought to brunch lovers by famed chef Micah Wexler, offers a bevy of brunch items to dine on. From bagel sandwiches with eggs to smoked fish and meats which are brined, cured, smoked and crafted in-house, and served on rye-bread, there's plenty to enjoy. Wexler's Deli also offers great sandwiches, including The O.G., Reuben, and Ruskie. Related: Food Guide To Downtown's Grand Central Market



P.Y.T.

400 S. Main St.

Los Angeles, CA 90013

(213) 687-7015

Vegetables reign supreme at Josef Centeno's latest addition to his downtown empire. Bacon is pushed to side (as in, it's only available as a side) in favor of addictive brunch specialties of the non-meat variety that rotate seasonally. Offerings are simple yet innovative, highlighting the quality of the ingredients. Dine on options like avocado toast, or an elegant soft scramble with wild rice, red kuri squash, and fines herbs. Sides of ricotta and persimmon shine with the addition of a sweet and sour pomegranate molasses.



Perch

448 Hill St.

Los Angeles, CA 90232

(213) 802-1770

There's lots to love about the brunch experience at this Hill Street bistro situated on the 15th floor. It's hard to top the view, affording fantastic views of the downtown area. The hours also allow exhausted partygoers to refuel as late as 4pm. And, of course, the food, highlighted by classic brunch favorites like the juicy egg-topped burger, and three varieties of benedict are what keep patrons coming back. Pro-tip: bring a group friends and order a bottle of bubbly for some DIY mimosas and bellinis, but be sure to save some to enjoy later at the rooftop bar where you can a savor a 360 degree view of Los Angeles.



Redbird

114 E. 2nd St.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 788-1191

Enjoy a heavenly brunch housed in the former rectory of the Vibiana Catherdral. Redbird chef Neal Fraser is no stranger to brunch, as fans of the recently closed (and already sorely missed) BLD can attest. Pastries are a good way to start, especially the tangerine vanilla glazed brioche donut. Those trying to overcome a long night are in luck: hearty dishes abound including a braised goat gemelli, duck hash, and an uber-rich foie gras torchon. An expansive menu of specialty brunch cocktails will be sure to take care of your hair-of-the-dog needs.



Bottega Louie

700 S Grand Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90017

(213) 802-1470

Perhaps there's no downtown eatery as beloved as this ever popular Italian restaurant and bakery. The extensive weekend brunch menu at Bottega Louie offers something for everyone. Whether you're in the mood for a salad, pizza, sandwich, or breakfast staples such as smoked salmon benedict or french toast, there's plenty to choose from. Cocktails here are great and very popular, especially the stiff and spicy Bloody Mary which is among the best in the city. As with any meal at Bottega Louie, don't forget to grab some macarons for the road!

Article by Dave Klein.