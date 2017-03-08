Armed Suspect Shot By Deputies In Riverside

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA.com) – An armed suspect was shot by deputies Wednesday afternoon in the Woodcrest neighborhood of Riverside.
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department reports deputies responded to a call in the 15800 block of Wood Road at 3:49 p.m., where they were confronted by an armed suspect.
At some point during the confrontation, the suspect was shot. There was no report of any injuries to deputies.
The gender of the suspect and the nature of the suspect’s injuries were not disclosed. The sheriff’s department was also unable to confirm what the person was armed with.
The public was asked to avoid Wood Road between Orrick Road and Van Buren Boulevard.