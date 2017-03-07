Playa Del Rey Man Reunited With His Beloved Dog Stolen Along With His Truck

PLAYA DEL REY (CBSLA.com) — A Playa del Rey man, whose dog was stolen along with his truck, is reunited with his beloved pet.

David Arbogast is thankful to have the chance to play with his dog Sparky again.

The three year-old Boston terrier was stolen almost a month ago during a burglary at Arbogast’s Playa Del Rey home.

The thieves took Sparky, Arbogast’s pickup truck and $100,000 worth of his belongings.

On Friday, Arbogast got a call from the Los Angeles Police Department telling him that his truck, which was used in two other burglaries in the area, was found in South L.A.

He rushed over there hoping the thieves and Sparky weren’t far away. “Thinking that they either live a mile or so in that general area or they’re going to be curious and want to see how long that car’s going to be there until it’s towed away.”

Arbogast spent the whole weekend putting up flyers offering a $1,000 reward.

Then on Monday, he got a phone call from a man in South L.A. who said he had Sparky.

“It was just great. He had Sparky there. Sparky burst out of his hands and jumped into my arms. It was just wonderful,” Arbogast said.

The man named Mario told Arbogast that he and his wife had seen the flyers and then saw Sparky with a homeless man.

When Mario asked the man for Sparky, he said no. So Mario gave him $100.

After reuniting with Sparky, Arbogast said he was happy to give Mario the reward money. “I gave him a big hug. He brought my baby home,” Arbogast said.

Even though he didn’t get his belongings back, he was just glad that the thieves who took Sparky had the heart to let him go unharmed.

“I felt warm all over. I felt whole again,” he said. “Sparky is all that matters to me. I got him back!”