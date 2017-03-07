Plancentia Police Seek Help Catching 3 Suspects In Deadly Shooting Caught On Camera

PLACENTIA (CBSLA.com) — Plancentia Police are asking for your help in catching three suspects in a deadly shooting that was caught on camera. Investigators released the chilling video hoping someone will recognize the gunmen.

The footage shows three men with rifles storming up to a home in the 900 block of Vista Avenue on January 19. Without hesitation,

they shot and killed Robert Rios, 35, in the front yard, police said.

The victims’ family heard the two or three shots before midnight and found him lying across the curb.

Police believe Rios was targeted and was not ruling out Mexican drug cartels.

“This isn’t your typical street crime. So it may look like these guys knew what they’re doing. It may be related to something south of the border,” Placentia police Sgt. Bryce Angel explained. “What sticks out to me is the unusual weapons that we see. These were three rifles. One of which was an exotic rifle that we don’t normally see. In fact, some of our experts have not been able to identify what type of gun that is at this point.”

Rios did have a checkered past as he was convicted of drug crimes and theft.

Neighbors were too scared to say much or show their faces on camera. But they said they wanted the gunmen caught.

“These people are dangerous, certainly armed and dangerous. We don’t want people to contact them directly but to call law enforcement automatically,” the sergeant said.

Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call Placnetial police Detective Reger at (714) 993-8187.